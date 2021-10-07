Advertisement

The construction of a new city park is in the works, and the city wants your input

Horizon Park
Horizon Park((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction hosted a community meeting regarding the Horizon Park Master Plan.

About 60 people discussed the potential development of a community park and provided their input.

The lot is located behind fire station six.

I was told that area is under-resourced when it comes to the level of service from park amenities.

“One of the things that the pros plan identified in 2020 is that the level of service in that area it’s not as high as it is supposed to be,” said Parks and Recreation Director, Ken Sherbenou. “And so that is why we needed to do this site master plan to hear what the community would like to see in the park. And we hear all kinds of great ideas for more passive recreation to more active recreation. The site is unique and has a lot of opportunity for well-serving the community in the future.”

Parks and Recreations are looking to have a final sight master plan by December. The project is currently not funded, and it is unknown when construction could take place.

The next meeting will take place on November 9th.

I was told community input is important because this is their parks and recreational system. If you the meeting, the City of Grand Junction is still accepting more input from the public over the next week.

Visit:https://www.gjcity.org/158/Parks-Recreation.

