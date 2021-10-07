Bike law proposal may allow bikers to yield at stop signs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - State lawmakers are considering a new bill in which bicyclists will be allowed to yield at stop signs rather than coming to a complete stop and can treat red lights like stop signs as long as they abide by right-of-way rules.

The practice is known as the “Idaho” stop, after the first state to legalize it. Some lawmakers see it as a ‘common-sense’ solution to prevent bicyclist confusion. A study on this law by the state of Idaho, suggests the change reduces crashes and conflicts between drivers and bicyclists. Some cities in Colorado have even already adopted this law including Englewood and Thornton.

Meanwhile, there is a concern that drivers might not be aware of this new law if it is passed, which may lead to accidents. There’s hope this proposal will promote awareness for drivers to always be on the look out for bikers regardless of the laws that are in place.

Under the proposed bill, it would also set the reasonable speed limit at 15 MPH, but city or county leaders could change it at individual intersections.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.