I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel reopens after accident cleanup

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE: (4 p.m.) Westbound I-70 at Loveland Pass (Exit 216) is now OPEN. All lanes of I-70 between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne are now fully OPEN following cleanup from the tractor-trailer crash.

UPDATE: (11:41 a.m.) Eastbound I-70 at Silverthorne (Exit 205) is now OPEN.

Westbound I-70 at Loveland Pass (Exit 216) will remain closed through majority of the day, including the evening rush hour.

Westbound traffic is still being detoured onto U.S. 6 Loveland Pass. Motorists should expect delays.

PREVIOUS REPORT: (10/6 10:11 a.m.)

I-70 Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel is closed due to tractor-trailer crash.

The interstate is currently closed in both directions between U.S. 6 Loveland Pass (Exit 216) and Silverthorne (Exit 205), and is expected to remain closed for the majority of today.

A tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire late last night. The crash occurred on a westbound I-70 bridge just east of Silverthorne. Colorado Department of Transportation crews are currently clearing the debris and assessing the damage for repairs.

While the crash occurred on the westbound lanes, CDOT is also keeping the eastbound lanes closed as a safety precaution due to the visibility and sensitivity of crash clean-up on the westbound side.

Traffic is diverted on U.S. 6 Loveland Pass. Motorists should expect delays.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening. For updates on I-70 road conditions and accidents, please visit cotrip.org.

