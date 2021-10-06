Advertisement

Groundbreaking Celebration held at Lincoln Park Stadium’s Suplizio Field

Suplizio Field Groundbreaking
Suplizio Field Groundbreaking(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:36 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, a Groundbreaking Celebration was held at Lincoln Park Stadium’s Suplizio Field.

This renovation is a $10,000,000.00 project funded by the City of Grand Junction, School District 51, Colorado Mesa University, and JUCO.

The celebration marked the groundbreaking of major renovations to the Lincoln Park Stadium Sports Complex including both Suplizio field and Stocker stadium. Compete with many officials grabbing shovels. With an estimated completion date set in May before graduation.

Renovations include new northern bleachers at Suplizio Field, new western bleachers at Stocker Stadium, replacement of the outfield surface at Suplizio Field, electrical upgrades, IT upgrades, and upgrades to the southwest and northwest entryways.

”It’s really satisfying to see this come to fruition, it’s been a long time coming,” said Darren Coltrinari for JUCO Tournament Operations. I’m really excited for the student athletes that will be here to compete next year to see the evolution of this facility.”

