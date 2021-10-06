Advertisement

District 51 student receives recognition for abilities in dance

Kaitlynn Olds is the first student in the district to earn this achievement
Kaitlynn Olds, above, shown at a ballet practice on Tues., Oct. 5.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 has formally recognized Bookcliff Middle School student Kaitlynn Olds as the first ever “Gifted Student in the Area of Dance.”

Sixth-grader Kaitlynn worked with the Dept. of Gifted and Talented Education for two years to obtain the honor. The district took into account a number of metrics in making this determination. Those included national assessments, juried performances, teacher input, and a perfomance weighed against a state rubric. We talked with Kaitlynn to learn more about why she likes to dance and the effort she put in to earn this achievement.

According to her, ”I had to fill out sheets and I had to do a dance in front of a G-T teacher that did dance herself, and she had to say if I was able to do it or not, so I had to just keep practicing and filling out a bunch of things and keep talking to my G-T teacher.”

The Dept. for Gifted and Talented Education offers scholarships for District 51 students curious to explore areas of interest.

