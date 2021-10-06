19-year-old arrested for allegedly breaking into cars

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, Oct. 4 at 1:30 a.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual breaking into cars. Deputies arrived on scene at the 3000 block of Thrush Drive and immediately located a person matching the description provided by witnesses. Deputies then took the individual into custody.

Gauge Robinson, 19, is currently being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Robinson is being held on the charges of:

3 Counts of 1st Degree Criminal Trespass of Auto (F5)

1 Count of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

1 Count of Criminal Impersonation (F6)

1 Count of Theft $50-$300 from Motor Vehicle (M3)

Robinson was also arrested on seven outstanding warrants.

For more information about this arrest, please visit crimewatch.net/robinson-gauge.

