Local health care facilities bringing awareness to breast cancer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it serves as a timely reminder that early detection and yearly screenings are vital in the fight against breast cancer. With 1 in 8 woman developing breast cancer, health care facilities like the VA Hospital and Primary Care Partners are holding special events to spread awareness.

Women are currently the fastest-growing veteran population. As the demographics of the military continue to change, our VA system is working to serve the unique needs of this growing population. The VA had an all pink celebration for any visitors, staff, and veterans alike. They hosted a pink pumpkin decorating contest and even had a pink fire truck for photo opportunities.

Meanwhile Primary Care Partners will be donating 10 dollars for every mammogram that they perform this month. The proceeds will go to Latimer House, which helps woman dealing with domestic abuse. As an additional incentive through October, each woman who gets a mammogram will also be entered into a weekly raffle for various prizes.

During the pandemic, health officials say there was a significant drop off in woman getting mammograms. Doctors recommend getting a screening once a year. According to the CDC, breast cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.