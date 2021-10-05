Grand Junction Police Department launches new drone program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department just recently launched their new drone program. This new technology is going to be an asset to the department to help protect both lives & property.

The drones vary in size depending on the situation but they all have cameras and will be controlled remotely by a trained official. The program is intended to assist law enforcement operations during traffic accidents, crime scenes, criminal investigations, and search and rescue. Officials say it will be beneficial to keep their officers safe in potentially dangerous situations.

“If we’ve got let’s say a barricaded subject, an individual where we’ve got reports of a gun, and we’re not sure if the person’s in there,” said GJPD Crime Laboratory Supervisor Trent Rundquist. “Or if they are in there, where exactly they’re located. So we may be able to launch that in there & look around & make sure we’re safe before we physically have any officers go in.”

