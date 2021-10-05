Advertisement

District 51 surpasses state average growth

District 51
District 51(Gray TV)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - D51 students have exceeded the state average in growth on testing known as the Colorado Measures of Academic Success or CMAS.

Last year D51 was the largest district in Colorado to remain open during the pandemic and the results of the 2021 testing indicates that in-person learning made a difference in student growth. When looking at how much a student grew in their performance on the tests from 2019 to 2021, District 51 students on average learned more in two years time than students in the rest of the state in both math and English language arts.

The CMAS are measured in percentiles so for an example 8th graders testing for math in D51 saw a median growth of 53 where as the states growth was 33.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Prepping the median for paving of a lane in order to shift traffic at MP 123.5/the Blue Gulch...
I-70 Glenwood Canyon overnight closure scheduled for Tuesday
GJPD Drone
Grand Junction Police Department launches new drone program

Latest News

Photo courtesy: CDOT
CDOT to close eastbound I-70 tonight, Oct. 5 if weather permits
GJPD Drone
Grand Junction Police Department launches new drone program
Rhyker celebrates with his family
Grand Junction boy receives prosthetic hand
Grand Junction City Council discussed budget items with representatives from various city...
Proposed 2022 Operating Budget presented to Grand Junction City Council