District 51 surpasses state average growth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - D51 students have exceeded the state average in growth on testing known as the Colorado Measures of Academic Success or CMAS.

Last year D51 was the largest district in Colorado to remain open during the pandemic and the results of the 2021 testing indicates that in-person learning made a difference in student growth. When looking at how much a student grew in their performance on the tests from 2019 to 2021, District 51 students on average learned more in two years time than students in the rest of the state in both math and English language arts.

The CMAS are measured in percentiles so for an example 8th graders testing for math in D51 saw a median growth of 53 where as the states growth was 33.

