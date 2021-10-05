CDOT to close eastbound I-70 tonight, Oct. 5 if weather permits

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is implementing a nighttime closure for the eastbound lanes of I-70 through Glenwood Springs tonight at 10:00 with an expected reopening time of 6:00 Wednesday morning.

This is part of the Glenwood Canyon Emergency Project. CDOT says as long as weather permits, crews will shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic at exit 116 in Glenwood Springs so crews can pave a temporary lane in the eastbound median in order to shift traffic, so work can continue forward as they work to rebuild the retaining wall. If inclement weather arises, the closure will be shifted to Thursday night at 10:00, with the road reopening at 6:00 Friday morning.

CDOT recommends drivers take the northern alternate route on State Road 13 through Rifle, to Craig, then east on Highway 40 to Steamboat Springs, over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, then State Road 9 to Silverthorne.

For updates from CDOT visit www.codot.gov/travel/glenwoodcanyon

