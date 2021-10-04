Local wellness center provides free treatment for healthcare workers this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Healing Horizons is giving back to health care workers in the Grand Valley. The owner, Dr. April Schulte, says she treats many health care workers and noticed the burnout they are facing. So, as a way to say thank you she is offering free treatments this week.

Part of the services being offered include acupuncture, massage, chiropractic services, as well as mental health assistance. Each service provides different ways to relax the mind and body to prevent mental, physical, and emotional burn out on any level. It is not required that you have to be either a doctor or nurse to receive treatment. Even those who work in mental health are eligible.

To sign yourself or someone you know up call to make an appointment at 970-256-8449.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.