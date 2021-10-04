Advertisement

Local wellness center provides free treatment for healthcare workers this week

Healing Horizons
Healing Horizons(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Healing Horizons is giving back to health care workers in the Grand Valley. The owner, Dr. April Schulte, says she treats many health care workers and noticed the burnout they are facing. So, as a way to say thank you she is offering free treatments this week.

Part of the services being offered include acupuncture, massage, chiropractic services, as well as mental health assistance. Each service provides different ways to relax the mind and body to prevent mental, physical, and emotional burn out on any level. It is not required that you have to be either a doctor or nurse to receive treatment. Even those who work in mental health are eligible.

To sign yourself or someone you know up call to make an appointment at 970-256-8449.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers gathered groceries at the Convoy of Hope event in Grand Junction, Colo. on Oct. 2,...
Convoy of Hope comes to Grand Junction
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Marching band competition
Marching bands returned to Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium
Airplane Tow 'N' Throw
First annual Airplane Tow ‘N’ Throw
Crew works to pull submerged vehicle out of canal
Crews work to pull submerged vehicle out of canal

Latest News

Crew works to pull submerged vehicle out of canal
Crews work to pull submerged vehicle out of canal
YouTube star Danny Duncan greeting two fans back stage at the Mesa Theater.
New type of star entertains throngs of kids
Grand Junction Film Festival
Grand Junction Film Festival
Art on the Corner
Art on the Corner