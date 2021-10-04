Advertisement

I-70 Glenwood Canyon overnight closure scheduled for Tuesday

The closure is scheduled for Tuesday night, but if poor weather occurs the closure may be pushed back to Thursday.
Prepping the median for paving of a lane in order to shift traffic at MP 123.5/the Blue Gulch work zone.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An I-70 Glenwood Canyon eastbound closure is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

This scheduled closure will remain in effect as long as the weather permits. If poor weather occurs, the overnight closure will instead be pushed back to Thursday, Oct. 7.

This overnight closure will allow Colorado Department of Transportation crews to pave a temporary lane in the eastbound median in order to shift traffic so reconstruction work on the retaining wall can continue.

The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs).

For more information about the I-70 Glenwood Canyon 2021 Emergency Project, please visit codot.gov.

