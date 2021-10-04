Advertisement

1 in 3 American families are facing a diaper shortage

A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.
A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some American families are having a hard time finding diapers for their newborns and toddlers.

A diaper shortage is affecting about 33% of American households according to a report done by the National Diaper Bank Network.

Researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic’s influence on the global supply chain likely played a factor in the rise of “diaper need” families.

The network defines “diaper need” as not having a sufficient amount of diapers to keep an infant properly clean and healthy.

The diaper shortage has also caused some companies to raise their prices, making it more difficult for some families financially.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers gathered groceries at the Convoy of Hope event in Grand Junction, Colo. on Oct. 2,...
Convoy of Hope comes to Grand Junction
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Marching band competition
Marching bands returned to Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium
Airplane Tow 'N' Throw
First annual Airplane Tow ‘N’ Throw
Crew works to pull submerged vehicle out of canal
Crews work to pull submerged vehicle out of canal

Latest News

William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week
Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Bubba Wallace earns 1st victory in rain-shortened race
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Ship’s anchor among possible causes of California oil spill
A 17-mile pipeline leaked 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.
California oil spill devastates wildlife