Sports Highlights - Saturday, October 2

Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in NCAA and Varsity Football, Varsity Softball, and...Hockey!
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:57 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Notable highlights and scores for Western Slope teams on Saturday, October 2.

NCAA Football

Colorado Mesa 13, CSU Pueblo 19 F/OT

Varsity Football

Rampart 8, Fruita Monument 47

Varsity Softball

GAME 1: Durango 0, GJ Central 15 F/4

GAME 2: Durango 1, GJ Central 13 F/4

