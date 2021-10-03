Advertisement

Marching bands returned to Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium

Marching band competition
Marching band competition((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic marching bands returned to Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium to celebrate its 44th annual run today.

The Colorado West Marching Band Festival returned earlier today to the field, where 14 schools from across Colorado got to compete in front of a panel of 7 judges and the community. The marching bands performed a 7-minute show that included a theme, music, dance, and other visuals that make an overall performance. This event was the warm-up event for the year and the first festival for many bands.

”It is actual scoring. If something happens at regionals where we can’t host it for some reason,” said Katy Joseph, music coordinator. “These scores will count. So, this is a statewide panel that travels around the state. So some of these judges will be doing state. A lot of them will be doing regionals across the state.”

Regionals will be happening in a couple of weeks here in Stocker Stadium. And that is where they will qualify for state.

