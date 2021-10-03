Advertisement

Grand Junction Fire Prevention Week event

Fire Prevention Week
Fire Prevention Week((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was the kickstart event for the Grand Junction fire department’s prevention week hosted at fire station 6, where the community gathered to learn the different sounds of the fire alarm.

Earlier today, the community got the chance to experience a side-by-side burn demonstration. The demonstration showed the community how fast a fire can begin and how quickly it can be put out with the proper fire prevention material. The event also prioritized discussing fire prevention and the different sounds of the fire alarm, which was this year’s theme. Additionally, the department provided free fire alarms for the public and other fire prevention material.

”The Colorado Division for Fire Prevention and Control reached out to us,” said Chief Ken Watkins, Grand Junction Fire Chief. “They wanted to do something for fire prevention week, some kind of event, and so they partnered with us on this event, and so we were able to kind of have a kickoff for the opening of the station and kickoff for fire prevention week. "

The fire station also provided tours for the community since it could not host an open host last year due to the pandemic.

