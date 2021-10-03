GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, United Way of Mesa County and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission hosted the first annual “Airplane Tow ‘N’ Throw Fundraiser at the Grand Junction Regional Airplane.

Several local businesses, law enforcement, fitness clubs, and much more participated in a tug-of-war challenge with an aircraft.

Earlier today, teams of up to 20 people tested their strength when attempting to pull an aircraft that weighs about 100 tons a distance of 20 feet. It was all for a good cause. The proceeds collected at the event go directly to United Way of Mesa County and the 27 local nonprofits they support. That helps run 43 different programs related to health, education, and self-resilience. The event’s goal was to bring the community together to demonstrate how we can accomplish great things by working together.

”But really our message is that when we all come together to work on something,” said Zebulon Miracle. “We can do something amazing. One person alone couldn’t pull this aircraft, but with all of us working together, we can achieve really, really great things.”

Many of the participants came out here to support the United Wat of Mesa County while competing to see who has the biggest muscles in Grand Junction.

For more information about United Way of Mesa county you can visit: https://www.unitedwaymesacounty.org/ .

