Convoy of Hope comes to Grand Junction

Churches and other organizations pulled together to serve the Grand Valley community
Volunteers gathered groceries at the Convoy of Hope event in Grand Junction, Colo. on Oct. 2, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Convoy of Hope came to Grand Junction on Sat. The event was held at Central High School.

Various Grand Valley churches, businesses, and organizations got together to help provide for the greater community. Visitors could get haircuts, pick up groceries, and enjoy fun activities among other offerings. Additionally, volunteers were on hand to connect with guests through prayer.

One local pastor is saying that without the Convoy of Hope organization, an event like this would not have been possible. According to Kirk Yamaguchi, Co-Senior Pastor at Canyon View Vineyard Church, ”They told us how to set up, and how to do it, they’ve done over 2,000 of these around the country in the past, and they brought... To Grand Junction a whole semi load full of food and other supplies. Without the partnership of Convoy of Hope we could never have pulled this off like this.”

Things got started at noon and wrapped up around 3:00 p.m.

