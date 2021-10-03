GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Avalon Theatre hosted the 4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival today, wrapping up the last day of the three-day Downtown Art Festival. The film festival celebrated Colorado filmmakers.

The festival featured 31 films by Colorado Mesa University and Western County Community College students and local and professional filmmakers, including animation, foreign offerings, and more. Attendees were also offered free hands-on workshops that included stage combat, practical effects and film techniques. Awards were also presented for various categories, as well as a cash prize.

