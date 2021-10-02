The Friday Night Blitz - Week Six, October 1
Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Week 6 of the 2021-22 high school football season.
Notable scores:
Montrose 28, Palmer Ridge 21
Buena Vista 28, North Fork 20
Delta 63, Coal Ridge 0
Roaring Fork 30, Olathe 20
Grand Junction 0, Aurora Central 48
Rifle 18, Aspen 34
Grand Valley 7, Meeker 33
Cedaredge 0, Gunnison 35
Rangely 38, West Grand 0
Rampart vs. Fruita Monument postponed to Saturday at 7:00 P.M.
