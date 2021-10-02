Advertisement

The Friday Night Blitz - Week Six, October 1

Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
By (Dave Ackert) and (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Week 6 of the 2021-22 high school football season.

Notable scores:

Montrose 28, Palmer Ridge 21

Buena Vista 28, North Fork 20

Delta 63, Coal Ridge 0

Roaring Fork 30, Olathe 20

Grand Junction 0, Aurora Central 48

Rifle 18, Aspen 34

Grand Valley 7, Meeker 33

Cedaredge 0, Gunnison 35

Rangely 38, West Grand 0

Rampart vs. Fruita Monument postponed to Saturday at 7:00 P.M.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wayne Tiffany, Delta County Sheriff's Office photo.
Sentence for attempted first degree murder case in Delta County
Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley
Protest in front of Residence at Grand Mesa
Healthcare workers protest vaccine mandate on the first dose deadline
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Christopher Rizo sentenced to life without parole
Warrant - Justin Stelter
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested suspect on charges related to A Pawn Shop investigation

Latest News

Central beats Montrose 15-0
Sports Highlights - Thurday, September 30th
Fruita Monument Volleyball 092921
Sports Highlights - Wednesday, September 29th
GJ Central Softball 092821
Sports Highlights - Tuesday, September 28th
Layman was named second team all-RMAC last season, and just earned her third conference player...
Athlete of the Week: Kerstin Layman