Advertisement

Crews work to pull submerged vehicle out of canal

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This is a look at the scene earlier this afternoon. It occurred along the Grand Valley canal drive by 35 road.

Colorado state patrol tells us the accident happened last night, but the driver reportedly didn’t call in the incident until this morning. A dive team and a tow truck were sent out to help get it out of the water.

“We had a driver pulling out of his residence that unfortunately lost awareness of where he was at and said his windows fogged up and just happened to drive edge into a canal and by the time he got over the edge,” said Dan Hermon, the public information officer. “There was no time left to get back out of the canal. Fortunately, the driver had cranked down the window. He was able to crank down the window, get out of the vehicle, climb on the hood, jump off the hood close to the shore, and swim the rest of the way back. "

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wayne Tiffany, Delta County Sheriff's Office photo.
Sentence for attempted first degree murder case in Delta County
Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Christopher Rizo sentenced to life without parole
Protest in front of Residence at Grand Mesa
Healthcare workers protest vaccine mandate on the first dose deadline
Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"
Help solve: forged check

Latest News

Preparations for Convoy of Hope Event
Preparations for Convoy of Hope Event
Studt's Pumpkin Patch Opening
Studt's Pumpkin Patch Opening
New Amphitheater in Montrose
New Amphitheater in Montrose
Crews Work to Pull Submerged Vehicle out of Canal
Crews Work to Pull Submerged Vehicle out of Canal
Moratorium Halts New Gaming Businesses in Montrose
Moratorium Halts New Gaming Businesses in Montrose