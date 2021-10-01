Sports Highlights - Thurday, September 30th
Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Varsity Softball, Varsity Boys Soccer and Varsity Football.
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:59 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Notable Games:
Varsity Softball
GJ Central vs Montrose 15-0
Varsity Boys Soccer
Montrose vs GJ Central 6-0
Varsity Football
Grand Junction vs Aurora 0-48
