River City Sportplex sets opening date for October 8

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As we previously reported, the former Glacier Ice Arena was purchased earlier this year by an anonymous buyer and the new owners have now set an opening date.

The arena will hold it’s grand opening next Friday October 8 under new management with a new name, River City Sportplex. At that time, everything ice rink related will be open. Such as concessions, public skating, and rental equipment. But the rest of the facility expansion will still be under construction for the next year or two.

“The Grand opening of River City Sportplex is gonna be Friday October 8,” said General Manager Philip Flink. “We’re gonna kick off our opening week with the Colorado Avalanche game on street hockey event this Saturday October 2 from 11-3.”

“The Avalanche are bringing a bunch of their amateur development part time workers & full time workers down to do a blow up street hockey rink for kids & adults to participate in,” said hockey director Jackson Wilson.

The free event Saturday will be held outside for registered participants. As well as information on the facility’s learn to skate program, hockey leagues, figure skating programs, and free ice skate giveaways. Participants can register online on the Colorado Avalanche website, or in person.

