Advertisement

Ohio State tallies over 2,800 instances of abuse by team doctor

The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct...
The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State’s latest campus crime data shows the university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss.

With new data released Friday, the school says over 170 total instances of rape and over 2,600 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss came to light between 2018 and 2020, mostly from an investigation and related lawsuits against OSU.

Hundreds of men allege Strauss abused them. The university has reached settlements with over 230 survivors.

A judge recently dismissed some of the biggest unsettled lawsuits. Those plaintiffs plan appeals. And still more cases are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wayne Tiffany, Delta County Sheriff's Office photo.
Sentence for attempted first degree murder case in Delta County
Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Christopher Rizo sentenced to life without parole
Protest in front of Residence at Grand Mesa
Healthcare workers protest vaccine mandate on the first dose deadline
Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"
Help solve: forged check

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization
The city of Montrose has passed a temporary memorandum stopping new gaming businesses from...
Memorandum halts new gaming businesses in Montrose
Airplane Tow 'N' Throw
First annual Airplane Tow ‘N’ Throw at the Grand Junction Regional Airport
A CDC forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will decline for the third week in a row, but...
COVID: Cautious optimism as hospitalizations decline