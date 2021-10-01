Memorandum halts new gaming businesses in Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The city of Montrose has passed a temporary memorandum stopping new gaming businesses from coming to town and placing restrictions on existing ones saying there was a “clear and present danger” to the public from criminal conduct occurring in association with these adult gaming businesses.

The memorandum buys the city time to further research what restrictions and enforcement might be permanently put into place. Some of the crime related cases with these gaming sites have included shootings, stabbings and even a strangulation.

While the memorandum is in place existing businesses of this nature cannot relocate from where they now are, employ anyone under 21 or admit anyone under 21. If they close, they cannot reopen while the moratorium is in effect for the next 180 days.

