Healthcare workers protest vaccine mandate on the first dose deadline

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, September 30, is the deadline for healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine as part of the vaccine mandate enforced by the state.

Those against the mandate, both staff & residents, made their voices heard today, holding 2 protests. One in front of the Residence at Grand Mesa and the other in front of Family Health West.

“We’ve worked really hard to make sure all of our residents are happy & safe when no one was here,” said Residence at Grand Mesa Resident Care Coordinator Lynna Radeck. “When no one could visit with them we were here, and we loved them through it. We wanna continue to be able to do that, and at the end of the day we just want a choice.”

At the Residence at Grand Mesa Facility, we are told 30% of their staff choose not to get the vaccine. Residents and management say they are worried about not having enough health care workers to care for the residents.

“I have mixed feelings,” said resident Scott Barber. “I don’t think it’s within the government’s preview of mandating. But then again, I don’t agree with the people who are refusing. I don’t know if I’m following their logic. But I do know that this thing is deadly.”

Scott went on to say he believes taking away health care workers because they don’t agree with a mandate by the government is not the answer.

“A lot of the residents are protesting,” said Residence at Grand Mesa Executive Director Michelle Barnes. “They’re scared they’re gonna lose their caregivers because of the mandate. We have people who choose not to get the vaccine as citizens, it’s their choice. We have people with medical issues that can’t get the vaccine. The residents don’t understand why they’re gonna lose caregivers & we’re worried we’re gonna have trouble taking care of them.”

Health officials want to clear up any confusion, and say people may not realize the mandate comes from the state board of health, not the county or each individual facility. Officials also say this is the 4th vaccine mandated by the state board of health.

“Our leadership is doing everything possible to get our employees in compliance,” said Family Health West communication coordinator Heather Benjamin. “We absolutely do not want to lose them. They’re very critical to everything that we do to provide services to patients.”

Health officials at Family Health West say between 90-92% of their staff has voluntarily gotten vaccinated, and HR is working with those who choose not to on other alternatives.

Family Health West officials also say they have approved 86% of the exemptions they received, so there are options for healthcare workers who have a medical or religious reason for not getting the vaccine. But it still leaves a shortage of healthcare workers around the state.

