Grand Junction Subaru to host pet adoption event

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Rivers Humane is collaborating with Rocky Mountain Subaru for a pet adoption event. The event will be held this Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Subaru located at 651 Market St.

All pets are spayed or neutered and have all received their age appropriate immunizations.

Adoption fees are cash only. Fees for kittens will be $120, cats will be $100, puppies and dogs will be $140.

The event will be first-come, first-served.

To complete a pet adoption application, please visit grandrivershumane.org. To visit Subaru’s website, please visit rockymtnsubaru.com.

