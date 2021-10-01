First annual Airplane Tow ‘N’ Throw at the Grand Junction Regional Airport

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Teams of 10 to 20 people will test their strength by pulling a 100-ton, Boeing 757 a distance of 20 feet. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Junction Regional Airport located at 2828 Walker Field Dr.

Teams include individuals from local businesses, law enforcement agencies, public safety offices, hospitals, fitness clubs, and nonprofits. Teams will be weighed collectively and scores will be based on time per attempt and total weight. Top finishers from each division will be awarded trophies.

Teams will be divided into three different divisions:

Open Division - companies and local businesses.

Hometown Heroes Division - law enforcement officers, firefighters, and hospital workers.

Powerhouse Division -gyms, fitness clubs or CrossFit teams, and groups that want to compete for the recognition as strongest in the Valley.

This fundraising event is presented by the United Way of Mesa County in collaboration with the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission, and sponsored by Alpine Bank.

“We are beyond excited to offer this event to the community and partner with such a great organization in United Way of Mesa County.” Says Ben Snyder, Executive Director of the Sports Commission. “Participants will be in awe as they line up next to the Boeing 757 and see the massive aircraft up close. The experience of being on the runway will forever be a special memory for all involved. We couldn’t put this event on without the incredible support from all of the staff at the Grand Junction Regional Airport and our friends at FedEx.”

Registration is now closed, but the event if free for the public to attend. There will be music, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

For more information about this event, please visit unitedwaymesacounty.org.

