City of Fruita to host EWaste Recycling Event

The EWaste Recycling Event will be held this Saturday at the Fruita City Hall.
City of Fruita EWaste Recycling Event
City of Fruita EWaste Recycling Event(City of Fruita)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This Saturday, the City of Fruita will be hosting an EWaste Recycling Event to give residents the chance to recycle their old and unwanted electronics.

This event is in partnership with Waste Management and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fruita City Hall located at 325 E. Aspen Avenue.

Items recycled for free include:

  • Cell phones
  • Laptops
  • Cords/cables
  • CPUs
  • Speakers
  • Mice and keyboards

Items recycled for a fee include:

  • Computer monitors - $12
  • Desktop printers/copiers - $5
  • Flat screen/CRTs (measured diagonally)
    • 27″ or less - $1 per inch
    • 28″ or more - $2 per inch
  • All other electronics - $3 or less

For more information about the event, please visit fruita.org.

