City of Fruita to host EWaste Recycling Event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This Saturday, the City of Fruita will be hosting an EWaste Recycling Event to give residents the chance to recycle their old and unwanted electronics.

This event is in partnership with Waste Management and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fruita City Hall located at 325 E. Aspen Avenue.

Items recycled for free include:

Cell phones

Laptops

Cords/cables

CPUs

Speakers

Mice and keyboards

Items recycled for a fee include:

Computer monitors - $12

Desktop printers/copiers - $5

Flat screen/CRTs (measured diagonally) 27″ or less - $1 per inch 28″ or more - $2 per inch

All other electronics - $3 or less

For more information about the event, please visit fruita.org.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.