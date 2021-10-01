Avalon Theatre to host the 4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival will be held at the Avalon Theatre this Sunday, Oct. 3 from 1 to 9 p.m. The film festival will roundoff the three-day Downtown Art Festival.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. They can be purchased ahead of time online or at the Avalon Theatre box office.

To view the full list of films showing on Sunday, please visit gjcreates.org/GJFF.

To purchase tickets for the event, please visit ticketmaster.com/GJFF.

