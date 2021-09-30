Advertisement

Road closure for bridge replacement

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A temporary road closure will be in place for 24 Road and G Road in order to install underground utilities and construct the new G Road bridge. This closure is necessary to allow the city’s contractor to install a new waterline as well as a new sewer line.

The width of the new bridge is going to be increased to create a pedestrian pathway under the bridge leading towards Canyon View Park. This bridge replacement is the first project funded with Ballot Measure 2A Transportation Capacity Expansion Funds.

This bridge project is the first portion being completed as part of the larger 24 Road and G Road expansion project that will be happening in 2022. The closure is anticipated to reopen to traffic on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

