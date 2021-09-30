Advertisement

Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley

Dillard's
Dillard's((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A much-anticipated department store in the Grand Valley is getting ready to open its doors. Dillard’s will open Thursday, October 6.

After its initial opening date was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year-- Dillard’s is finally opening its doors with seven locations in Colorado; Grand Junction is the new addition. Earlier today, the department provided a preview of what people can expect from this new addition to the Mesa Mall as employees were making the finishing touches to the displays.

“We wanted to thank the community and all our future guests because they welcomed us to the valley with open arms,” said Carlos Torres, store manager. “You know, everywhere we go, people are super, super excited, and that’s all we hear. We are expecting big things, and we are going to ensure that we are going to be fully staffed and have professional selling associates to give the service to our customers that they deserve.”

Bill Dillard, the son of the store’s founder, will be in attendance for the grand opening.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of hit and run victim
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Students no longer allowed to visit nearby store
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction
Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs...
I-70 Glenwood Canyon nighttime closure anticipated for Wednesday has been canceled
State labor department announcing proposed new minimum wage to take effect next year
New minimum wage increase for Colorado workers

Latest News

CASA
Court Appointed Special Advocates swears 10 new volunteers
Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford
Power outage reported in Grand Junction
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is...
Governor Jared Polis orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor Denver Fire Department Technician
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of hit and run victim