Court Appointed Special Advocates swears 10 new volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several new volunteers are stepping up to help children who are really in need in our community. They were sworn in today as Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA volunteers.

CASA of Mesa County is a non-profit organization that provides advocacy for child victims. The volunteers elevate their voices in the courtrooms. CASA trains these individuals for about five weeks to prepare them for what will be expected of them as they represent children in the courtroom.

The volunteers monitor the case, meet with the children biweekly or as many times as needed and report back to judge about the status of the case and the child’s well-being.

Madison Hadley, who was sworn today with nine other volunteers, was one of those children who needed to be heard.

“I had a CASA volunteer, and she was awesome, and I decided I wanted to try to make a difference in someone’s life like they did in mine,” said Madison Hadley. “You know I have the time, the compassion. So, that’s why I decided to go the CASA route.”

Currently, CASA serves 249 children, but as more children are added, more volunteers are needed to serve.

