Advertisement

Court Appointed Special Advocates swears 10 new volunteers

CASA
CASA((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several new volunteers are stepping up to help children who are really in need in our community. They were sworn in today as Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA volunteers.

CASA of Mesa County is a non-profit organization that provides advocacy for child victims. The volunteers elevate their voices in the courtrooms. CASA trains these individuals for about five weeks to prepare them for what will be expected of them as they represent children in the courtroom.

The volunteers monitor the case, meet with the children biweekly or as many times as needed and report back to judge about the status of the case and the child’s well-being.

Madison Hadley, who was sworn today with nine other volunteers, was one of those children who needed to be heard.

“I had a CASA volunteer, and she was awesome, and I decided I wanted to try to make a difference in someone’s life like they did in mine,” said Madison Hadley. “You know I have the time, the compassion. So, that’s why I decided to go the CASA route.”

Currently, CASA serves 249 children, but as more children are added, more volunteers are needed to serve.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of hit and run victim
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Students no longer allowed to visit nearby store
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction
Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs...
I-70 Glenwood Canyon nighttime closure anticipated for Wednesday has been canceled
State labor department announcing proposed new minimum wage to take effect next year
New minimum wage increase for Colorado workers

Latest News

Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley
Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford
Power outage reported in Grand Junction
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is...
Governor Jared Polis orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor Denver Fire Department Technician
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of hit and run victim