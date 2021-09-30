Colorado Department of Transportation launches updated website and new mobile app

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced the launch of their newly updated website and the upcoming release of their mobile app.

CDOT’s website now features a 511 map which allows drivers to safety navigate Colo. roads. The update also offers other new features that will help travelers plan routes ahead of time, and be prepared for road or lane closures, and other various road conditions.

“This is an exciting time for our agency,” said Bob Fifer, CDOT’s branch manager of the Intelligent Transportation Systems and Network Services. “We are evolving legacy systems to better serve the traveling public. The new website brings more of our transportation technologies into one lens, improving the customer experience. We added several new features, while reducing system maintenance costs. Now, travelers can customize routes from point A to point B to see if their trip may be impacted by any road or lane closures. Motorists will have an easier time identifying road closures, road conditions and construction impacts, all while replacing outdated technologies.”

New website features include:

“The updated website will be a great new tool for the public, however, we also wanted to bring the same information to your mobile device. " said Fifer. “With that in mind, we are pleased to announce that we are also launching a brand new mobile app on Oct. 1. Now travelers will be conveniently informed no matter where they go. We are committed to continuously improving access to highway information and technologies.”

The new COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip app provides statewide, real-time traffic information. The app will be available on Friday, Oct. 1.

The COtrip app also includes a feature called TellMe, which enables app users to be hands-free on their route. TellMe detects the user’s current location, speed and direction of travel to announce upcoming road conditions and traffic incidents as they travel along their route.

“We want Coloradans and visitors to our great state to have all of the information they need to plan a safe trip, no matter where they go on our state highways and interstates,” said Fifer. “We hope all drivers will take advantage of the website and mobile app before getting into their vehicles for a safe and more convenient trip as both tools will help to eliminate any ‘surprises’ on the roadway.”

To view CDOT’s updated website, please visit cotrip.org. Download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store, beginning Friday, Oct. 1.

