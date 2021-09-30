Advertisement

City of Fruita closes a few popular trails due to the heavy rain

Fruita trail flood
Fruita trail flood(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley has received a lot of rain the past 24 hours. Which is good for our drought situation, but not so good for those who want to get out to hike and bike. This morning the City of Fruita closed a few popular biking trails because of the heavy rain.

Three trails in Fruita, Big Salt Wash, Little Salt Wash and Village at Country Creek trails are all closed.

“Much like the rest of the Grand Valley, Fruita received a lot of rain last night,” said City of Fruita Assistant to the City Manager Shannon Vassen. “So whenever that happens a few of our trail areas are prone to closures after we receive a significant amount of rain. So we did have to make the decision to close trails in the City of Fruita.”

Fruita city officals say it is fairly common that these trails flood. This is the second time this year they’ve had to close the Little Salt Wash trail.

“Whenever we get so much rain the valley as a whole, some areas are prone to localized flooding and this is one of them,” said Vassen. “It is very common, the trail was built in the flood plain cuz we had to go underneath highway 6 & 50 & underneath I-70.”

These trails are mostly used for biking, running, & walking. So the city asks people to stay off the trails for the time being, and they will work their best to get them opened up as soon as possible.

“Whenever we get so much rain, the washes get a lot of that moisture & it also puts water on the trail & creates a lot of debris,” said Vassen. “So crews will be working over the next several days to clean up that debris along the trails & also remove the water.”

The reason for the closure is safety. As the mud is very thick and hitting it at a high speed such as on a bike or a run can lead to injury.

“Sometimes with these closures they can be a little lengthy,” said Vassen. “There’s a lot of mud that’s currently on the trail & a lot of water as well. So crews will be working to remove all that debris off the trail & also pump that water out back into the washes. So it could be several days.”

The City of Fruita says they will post updates on their Facebook page about when the trails will reopen.

In other areas in the valley such as the Colorado National Monument, a significant amount of rain has fallen over the monument causing a lot of mud and rocks to be swept over the road. Crews are working to clear it and they recommend motorcyclists and bicyclists to wait a few days before traveling along Rim Rock Drive.

