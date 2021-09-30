Annual Western Colorado Economic Summit happening today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The 5th annual Western Colorado Economic Summit kicks off today at the Grand Junction Convention Center as organizers introduce the ‘Grand Vision’, a community-wide effort launching at the summit.

Organizers hope the Grand Vision will provide an answer the community’s vision for the Grand Valley when it emerges from economic distress.

“By state standards, we have been ‘distressed’ for decades. But in the last couple of years, we have fared better than most counterparts in Colorado, if not the country. We expect that it won’t be long before we surpass the threshold from distressed to thriving community,” said Mike Sneddon, GJEP Chairman of the Board and President of SG Aerospace & Gas, a local manufacturer. “We want to hear from the people who live and work here what makes for a thriving community in their eyes.”

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership plans to open up the discussion to members of the community with a survey that’s aimed at exploring community priorities and quality-of-life measures.

Today’s summit is expected to host a series of discussion and activities that organizers say are centered around how to improve the overall quality of life for Grand Valley residents. Among the topics discussed today; sustainability of local agriculture, the future o K-12 education, workforce retention, housing needs and many more. Some of the speakers and panelists include, Chris Brown, Vice President of Policy and Research at the Common Sense Institute Dan Spiegel, Managing Director of Coldwell Banker Commercial.

The summit begins this morning at 8:00 and runs through 2:30 pm. Tickets are $75 per individual registration and $800 per table sponsorships. For tickets, westcoeconomicsummit.com

