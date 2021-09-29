Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Mochi’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Say hello to Mochi! She’s a 10-year-old Chow mix who came to Roice-Hurst from their Delta Satellite facility. She came to the shelter as a stray. Mochi is a very sweet, senior dog with arthritis and may be better suited for a low-energy family. Mochi does get along with other animals, dogs and cats included. She’s a very curious dog and may take some time to warm up to you, but once she does, she’s extremely friendly.

Mochi is currently up for adoption.

