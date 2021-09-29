Advertisement

Recent rain leads to road flooding

Monument road flood
Monument road flood(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The recent rain storms have brought some flooding near the intersection of Monument Road and South Redlands Road. That particular area is one of the city and county’s more challenging areas. The issue has more recently developed over the last five to ten years as natural erosion is happening up stream at a nearby wash drainage.

This is the second time this year shallow flooding has happened. The public works department states natural deposition of material from upstream causes debris that is settling into the drainage and therefore the drainage is not as deep as it once was. The city is currently working alongside the county on removal of that debris over the next three to four months. A left turn lane will be put in shortly to allow working space for crews.

The flooding is confined to the channel bottom and no homes or businesses in the surrounding area are at risk.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Suspect in hit and run crash arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Students no longer allowed to visit nearby store
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction
State labor department announcing proposed new minimum wage to take effect next year
New minimum wage increase for Colorado workers
The Ptarmigan Fire burning near Silverthorne on Sept. 27, 2021.
Wildfire burning outside Silverthorne

Latest News

Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"
Help solve: forged check
Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"
Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"
Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs...
I-70 Glenwood Canyon nighttime closure anticipated for Wednesday has been canceled
CDOT Road Open
I-70 Glenwood Canyon now open following lift of flash flash flood warning