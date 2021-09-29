Recent rain leads to road flooding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The recent rain storms have brought some flooding near the intersection of Monument Road and South Redlands Road. That particular area is one of the city and county’s more challenging areas. The issue has more recently developed over the last five to ten years as natural erosion is happening up stream at a nearby wash drainage.

This is the second time this year shallow flooding has happened. The public works department states natural deposition of material from upstream causes debris that is settling into the drainage and therefore the drainage is not as deep as it once was. The city is currently working alongside the county on removal of that debris over the next three to four months. A left turn lane will be put in shortly to allow working space for crews.

The flooding is confined to the channel bottom and no homes or businesses in the surrounding area are at risk.

