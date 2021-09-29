Power outage reported in Grand Junction
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel Energy has reported a power outage on Broadway by Mesa Grande Drive (see image below).
According to Xcel’s website, an estimated 31 people are impacted by this power outage. Xcel also estimates restoration by 7 p.m.
No other power outages have been reported at this time.
To view Xcel’s Electric Outage Map, please visit xcelenergy.com/outagemap.
