Power outage reported in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel Energy has reported a power outage on Broadway by Mesa Grande Drive (see image below).

Xcel Energy reports power outage in Grand Junction (Xcel Energy Electric Outage Map)

According to Xcel’s website, an estimated 31 people are impacted by this power outage. Xcel also estimates restoration by 7 p.m.

No other power outages have been reported at this time.

To view Xcel’s Electric Outage Map, please visit xcelenergy.com/outagemap.

