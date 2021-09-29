Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested suspect on charges related to A Pawn Shop investigation

Justin Stelter is accused of selling stolen property to A Pawn Shop.
Warrant - Justin Stelter
Warrant - Justin Stelter
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 37-year-old Justin Stelter for charges related to an investigation into stolen property at A Pawn Shop.

A warrant was obtained for Stelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, and the arrest was executed on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Stelter is facing charges of Theft $2,000-5,000 (Class 6 Felony).

For more information about the investigation, please read our previous article Three men accused of selling stolen goods to A Pawn Shop.

