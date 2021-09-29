Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of hit and run victim

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim involved in the hit and run as 64-year-old William Bartelt. According to the coroner’s office, Bartelt died due to multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled as an accident. Bartelt was wearing a helmet at the time of his death.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

An adult male riding a motor scooter died after being hit by a white SUV at 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue.

The accident occurred around 4:00 Monday afternoon. The male driver of the SUV hit the moped then struck another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The victim was an employee at the Peach Tree True Value Hardware for 26 years. He had left work and was hit by the SUV about a block away from the hardware store, in front of the U-Haul at 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue. First responders tried life-saving techniques on the victim, but he died on scene.

By the time officers arrived, the driver of the SUV had already fled. The abandoned SUV was found later that evening, only a short distance away.

Today the Grand Junction Police Department announced they identified, located, and arrested 34-year-old Steven Roberts on suspicion for involvement in hit and run. Roberts was taken into custody and is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Roberts is being charged with Hit and Run Resulting in Death, Tampering with Evidence, and Failure to Notify Police.

No one else was injured in the incident.

