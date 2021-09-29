I-70 Glenwood Canyon closed due to flash flood warning and mudflow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation has closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon in both directions due to a Flash Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service at 8:10 this morning. The closure is at Mile Point 133 (Dotsero) and MP 116 (Glenwood Springs). The Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect until 1 p.m. weather-permitting.

CDOT has set up a traffic control point at eastbound Exit 87 (West Rifle) to guide motorists to use the northern alternate route (see map below).

Visitors and local traffic traveling eastbound to Glenwood Springs and destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley can continue down U.S. 6 and enter back on eastbound I-70 at Exit 90 (Main Rifle), Exit 97 (Silt), or Exit 105 (New Castle).

Alternate Route Map - Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs project work (Colorado Department of Transportation)

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

Full closure of I-70 between Dotsero (MP 133) and Glenwood Springs (MP 116) - Motorists are strongly encouraged to use the recommended northern alternate route.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).

Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.

For updates on road closures and weather forecasts, please visit cotrip.org.

