Help solve: forged check

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help identify several individuals who are believed to have cashed a forged check.

Surveillance video pulled from the Walmart Supercenter located at 2545 Rimrock Ave. shows three individuals making a purchase of more than $1,300 with a check later determined to be fraudulent. Investigators believe the check was obtained from a residential mailbox and then altered.

MCSO recommends the use of designated Post Office locations, or secure mailboxes, to mail out personal checks. The sheriff’s office also recommends regularly checking bank statements.

If anyone has any information about the identity of these three individuals, please call the MCSO at (970) 242-6707 or submit a tip at 241stop.com.

