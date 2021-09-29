Advertisement

Governor Jared Polis orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor Denver Fire Department Technician

Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is...
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is illuminated in red light to remember the more than 1,000 people in the state who have died from the new coronavirus, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver. Buildings across the state were lighted red to coincide with a moment of silence at 7 p.m. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all Colorado public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, Sept. 30, to honor Denver Fire Department Technician Jeff Billingsley, who passed away on Monday, Sept. 20.

On Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m., the Colorado Department of Public Safety will hold a memorial service for Technician Billingsley. The memorial will take place at the Denver First Church in Englewood, located at 3800 E. Hampden Avenue.

