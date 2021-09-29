Governor Jared Polis orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor Denver Fire Department Technician

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all Colorado public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, Sept. 30, to honor Denver Fire Department Technician Jeff Billingsley, who passed away on Monday, Sept. 20.

On Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m., the Colorado Department of Public Safety will hold a memorial service for Technician Billingsley. The memorial will take place at the Denver First Church in Englewood, located at 3800 E. Hampden Avenue.

