CDPHE: Long-term care facilities must host COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colo. Dept. of Public Health and Environment has extended public health order 20-20. Among other items, the order requires long-term care facilities to schedule booster shot vaccination clinics for COVID-19 by the end of Oct.

The clinics will be available for those eligible for booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine. Among other groups, those aged 65 and older can get boosters six months after the initial vaccine dose. This order and its extension follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of the shots for certain groups coming out last week.

Long term care facilities have until Oct.1 to schedule the clinics. The clinics must take place before Oct. 25.

