Advertisement

Wildfire burning outside Silverthorne

The Ptarmigan Fire burning near Silverthorne on Sept. 27, 2021.
The Ptarmigan Fire burning near Silverthorne on Sept. 27, 2021.(Summit County)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of people were evacuated Monday after a fire broke out in the mountains northeast of Silverthorne.

Dubbed the Ptarmigan Fire after the mountain it started on, the wildfire was first reported around 4:30 Monday afternoon and quickly led to the first round of evacuations. Within three hours, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office had expanded the evacuation area to about 300 homes.

As of Monday night, the fire had burned 40 acres, primarily on White River National Forest property. An eerie orange glow could be seen over the town.

Despite the proximity to the Silverthorne, officials say the fire is not immediately threatening homes.

“We will have a presence in those neighborhoods through the night to monitor the fire,” said Summit Fire and EMS Chief Travis Davis in a news release. “Our goal is to keep the fire away from developed areas and hit it hard in the morning.”

Firefighters were optimistic about the weather overnight Monday into Tuesday, including an incoming cold front expected Tuesday. The forecasted conditions are expected to be favorable for firefighting.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
One person killed in 29 1/2 Rd. crash
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Students no longer allowed to visit nearby store
The driver was transported to the hospital.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash in Grand Junction
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. A survey by Fidelity...
Colorado increasing minimum wage for workers
RV caught on fire in Fruita City Market parking lot
RV caught on fire in Fruita City Market Parking Lot

Latest News

The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Students no longer allowed to visit nearby store
State labor department announcing proposed new minimum wage to take effect next year
New minimum wage increase for Colorado workers
North Fruita Desert Campground
North Fruita Desert Campground accepting reservations beginning October 4
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction