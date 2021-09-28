Advertisement

School revokes students’ access to nearby store

The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Central High School’s administration sent an email to parents letting them know that students are no longer allowed to visit the nearby Walmart on Warrior Way in Grand Junction from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The school’s administration told parents the decision was made because of an increase in theft, as well disrespectful and disruptive behavior.

“It is that one percent that really ruins it for everyone else and I think that was the biggest learning experience for our students. For those that were being disruptive or shoplifting, they know my actions have consequences and if we were a part of this then this is what we caused,” said Lanc Sellden, the Principal at Central High School.

Walmart officials tell us they are not preventing anyone from being in the store. However, they say anyone who harasses customers will be escorted off the property.

Walmart says they are working with the school district to help however they can.

