New subdivision under development in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new subdivision is currently under development to be built next to Longs Park in Grand Junction just north of Central High School by a newly formed development company.

Two developers partnered up after seeing what they called a real housing need in the community. They say this project has been in the works for about 3 years to secure the land, which has views of the book cliffs, the monument, & grand mesa, all from this subdivision.

“Housing is definitely needed in the community,” said Bray Real Estate Development Director Kevin Bray. “There’s a huge demand for it right now. And we’ve been under supply in that market for several years. So every subdivision that can happen right now is helping to alleviate that pressure.”

This new build will not only provide housing to those purchasing these homes. But also the homes that will come available from people selling & moving out of their old homes to move into this new subdivision. Which will in turn help with affordable housing issues.

The new subdivision near Long Family Memorial Park will include 26 buildable lots. The properties will have basements & second floors which the developer says is unique in this area.

“Our smallest is just under 0.2 of an acre up to about a third of an acre on our lot size,” said Co-owner & Co-developer Scott Schindelar. “So these are gonna be much larger homes & larger lots. Which is something we’re not building a lot of here right now. Especially in the northeast.”

We’re told another plus is the creation of new labor jobs.

“The building industry is a real labor intensive industry and just to build a house is the equivalent to 3 full time jobs,” said Kevin Bray. “So if you think about all the houses that’ve been built just this year, that’s about 2,000 jobs.”

