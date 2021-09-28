New minimum wage increase for Colorado workers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics is announcing a proposal for a new state minimum wage to take effect on January 1, 2022.

The current $12.32 minimum wage will increase to $12.56, or $9.54 for workers who collect tips. The department says the wage adjusts to inflation annually, thanks to section of the Colorado Constitution that voters adopted in a 2006 ballot.

“As we build back better, it’s great to see Colorado workers get a decent raise on the minimum wage to $12.56/hour as our state builds an economy that works for everybody,” said Governor Polis. “Investing in upskilling to help workers have the skills needed to earn much more than minimum wage is one of our top priorities, so Colorado can continue to be a place where everyone can thrive.”

The Division of Labor Standards overseas the minimum wage adjustment as part of it’s annual wage law rulemaking. That process starts when proposed rules are published, on September 30 this year, then a public hearing on November 1, 2021 and then adoption by November 10, 2021, with the final version in place by January 1, 2022.

This process also applied to the recently enacted agricultural labor rights and responsibilities legislation.

As state law requires, public comment and input is welcomed. Citizens have between now and November 3, 2021, to either attend the public hearing, in person, by phone or remotely, or submit written comments.

For more information about submitting comments visit: Online submission form for comments on wage rules (not related to agriculture)

Online submission form for comments on agricultural labor rules

Spanish-language online submission form for comments in Spanish

Email to michael.primo@state.co.us or mail to: CDLE Division of Labor Standards & Statistics, 633 17th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.