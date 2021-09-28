Montrose County reports their first West Nile Virus death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose County Public Health has reported their first case of death due to the West Nile Virus. Seven cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Montrose County this year.

MCPH would like to encourage residents to remain intentional with protection measures (despite the cooler temperatures) as mosquito season continues through fall.

“Even though we just entered the fall season and may be thinking about pumpkins, cooler weather, and peak colors, West Nile virus is still present in Montrose County. Please make sure to continue to wear bug repellent, stay indoors during high mosquito times, and make sure to mosquito-proof your home to help protect your loved ones,” said Montrose County Emergency Preparedness and Communicable Disease Coordinator Lisa Gallegos.

MCPH recommends the following procedures:

To protect yourself:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus, and para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. Follow label instructions.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active.

Wear protective clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks) in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

To mosquito-proof your home:

Drain standing water around your house at least once every week. Empty water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, toys, and puddles.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors.

For more information, please visit Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s West Nile virus.

